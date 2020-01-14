Justin Robert “Cheech” Belanger, 31, of Huntingtown passed away January 11, 2020. He was born August 12, 1988 in Prince Frederick to Robert John and Casondra Marie (Walsh) Belanger. Justin was raised in Huntingtown and graduated from Northern High School in 2007. He was employed as a truck and heavy equipment mechanic with Grzybowski Truck & Equipment Repair. Justin enjoyed fishing, playing video games, working on his car, listening to music, and hanging out with his family and friends.

Justin is survived by his parents, Rob and Sandi Belanger of Huntingtown, a daughter Savannah L. St. Clair of White Sands, a brother Harlan D. Belanger of Huntingtown, and grandparents Sarah J. and Thomas I. Walsh of Huntingtown and Robert J. and Margaret G. Belanger of Surfside Beach, SC, as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by a grandfather Clayton “Bobby” Lowry.