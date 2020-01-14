Sherry Ann Pate, 64, of Mechanicsville, MD, formerly of Calvert County, MD passed away January 8, 2020 at Georgetown University Hospital. Sherry was born April 2, 1955 in Bethesda, MD to Peggy Ann (Posey) and Lawrence William Brown. She was raised in Wheaton and graduated from Wheaton High School in 1973. She was a homemaker, and also worked at as a Certified Nursing Assistant at Calvert County Nursing Center and Calvert Memorial Hospital, retiring in 1984. She married James A. Pate in 1976 and they lived and raised their family in Calvert County until his passing in 2015. Sherry loved cooking and baking, enjoyed going to craft fairs, and loved spending time with family, especially her grandchildren.

Sherry was preceded in death by her husband James and by a daughter Rebecca A. Bradshaw. She is survived by her daughter Cynthia L. Fox and her husband Rich of Mechanicsville, grandchildren Ryan and Kelsey Fox and Chloe and Gabriella Bradshaw, a sister Denise Derbonne and her husband Glenn of Pineville, LA, and brothers Michael Brown and his wife Elsie of Carlisle, PA and Timothy Brown and his wife Toni of Mt. Wolf, PA.