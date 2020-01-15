Calvert Man Arrested After Stealing Cheesecake at Prince Frederick Giant

January 15, 2020

On Tuesday, January 7, 2020, Deputy Wilson responded to the Giant at 655 Solomons Island Road North in Prince Frederick, for the reported theft.

The complainant advised that the suspect, Marvin Charles Dickerson Jr. (35), was observed to take a cheesecake and exit the store without paying for it.

Deputy Wilson made contact with Dickerson outside the store, and Dickerson admitted to stealing the cheesecake. Dickerson was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Theft Less than $100.


7 Responses to Calvert Man Arrested After Stealing Cheesecake at Prince Frederick Giant

  1. Brobi Wan Kenobi on January 15, 2020 at 8:03 am

    that cheesecake do be a bit expensive…

  2. gimmie on January 15, 2020 at 8:14 am

    the fat slob didn’t have six dollars for a cheese cake, good god

  3. Anonymous on January 15, 2020 at 8:48 am

    Maybe that could be his new prison nickname, “Cheesecake”.

  4. Martha Stewart on January 15, 2020 at 8:56 am

    Cheesecake is best when paired with a cold diet Pepsi or even a box wine.

    His new nickname for the next 50 years among his pals will be “CHEEZECAKE”.

  5. Charles on January 15, 2020 at 10:50 am

    A cheesecake is never worth a mugshot. Stay classy

  6. Anonymous on January 15, 2020 at 11:39 am

    Cheesy arrest.

  7. Smh on January 15, 2020 at 12:43 pm

    What you in for?

    “Old lady had a sweet tooth so I stole a cheesecake.”

