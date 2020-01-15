Calvert Man Arrested After Stealing Cheesecake at Prince Frederick Giant

On Tuesday, January 7, 2020, Deputy Wilson responded to the Giant at 655 Solomons Island Road North in Prince Frederick, for the reported theft.

The complainant advised that the suspect, Marvin Charles Dickerson Jr. (35), was observed to take a cheesecake and exit the store without paying for it.

Deputy Wilson made contact with Dickerson outside the store, and Dickerson admitted to stealing the cheesecake. Dickerson was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Theft Less than $100.

