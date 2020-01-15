D.C. Man Arrested After Traffic Stop in Calvert County Yields Over 40 Grams of Drugs

January 15, 2020

Lejeevan Ryan Toudle, 35

On Monday, January 6, 2020, Deputy Aranda conducted a traffic stop at Stoakley Road and Solomons Island Road North in Prince Frederick

Upon making contact with the occupants, Deputy Aranda detected the odor of burnt marijuana emanating from the vehicle. The passenger, Lejeevan Ryan Toudle, 35, advised there was a small amount of marijuana in his backpack in the backseat.

The occupants were removed from the vehicle and a search was conducted which resulted in a coin purse belonging to Toudle, which contained a clear plastic bag containing a white powdery substance, which Toudle advised was methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA). The search also revealed Toudle’s backpack which contained a black plastic bag with two clear bags of 41 grams of suspected marijuana.

Toudle was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with CDS: Possession of Marijuana Over 10 Grams, and CDS: Possession- Not Marijuana.

