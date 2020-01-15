Department of Recreation and Parks to Host First Spring Fling Pickleball Tournament in April 2020

The Department of Recreation and Parks will host the first Spring Fling Pickleball Tournament on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at the Leonard Hall Recreation Center. Check in and warm ups begin at 8:00 a.m., with matches beginning at 9:00 a.m.

The tournament is open to all levels of play and will include men’s, women’s and coed divisions. Each division needs a minimum of four teams per division but is limited to 8 teams per division, winners will be decided through double elimination.

Register no later than 5:00 p.m., on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, online at www.stmarysmd.com/recreate or in person at the Department of Recreation and Parks office located at 23150 Leonard Hall Drive, Leonardtown, MD.

For more information, please contact Kenny Sothoron at Kenny.Sothoron@stmarysmd.com or call 301-475-4200, ext. 71830.

