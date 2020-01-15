Officers Identify and Arrest Suspect in Theft from Auto in Waldorf

January 15, 2020

On Monday, January 6, officers responded to the 3100 block of John Hanson Drive in Waldorf for the report of a theft from auto.

The victim reported his wallet, a book, and other items were stolen from his unlocked car, with one of his credit cards then being used to make purchases totaling more than $800.

Through investigation, a suspect was developed, and a search warrant was conducted at the suspect’s residence with the victim’s wallet and other items being recovered.

The suspect, identified as Savana Wilkinson, 26, of Waldorf, was charged with theft and other related charges. Officer S. Hillman is investigating.


2 Responses to Officers Identify and Arrest Suspect in Theft from Auto in Waldorf

  1. Lock er up on January 15, 2020 at 11:58 am

    Those facial landmines say meth!

    Reply
  2. Anonymous on January 15, 2020 at 11:59 am

    Why do people leave their cars unlocked around here?

    Reply

