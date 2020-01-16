Police in St. Mary’s County Arrest Man for Burglaries and a Motor Vehicle Theft

In January of 2020, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office investigated several burglaries and a motor vehicle theft in the Mechanicsville area.

On January 14, 2020, Deputy Hersh observed the stolen vehicle operating on Budds Creek Road in Mechanicsville. Dep. Hersh conducted a felony traffic stop on the vehicle and identified the operator to be Timothy Brian Conner, 56, of no fixed address.

Conner had already been identified as a suspect in the burglaries from video surveillance and was being sought for questioning.

Conner was taken into custody and located on Conner’s person was a suspected controlled dangerous substance (CDS) smoking device which contained suspected cocaine.

Conner was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center where two baggies containing suspected cocaine were found in his wallet.

Conner was charged with the following:

Burglary First Degree

Motor Vehicle Unlawful Taking

CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana

CDS: Possession-Paraphernalia

Possess Contraband at Place of Confinement

Conner remains incarcerated at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center on a no bond status.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are anticipated.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

