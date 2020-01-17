Mary Ellen Eagan, 81, of Huntingtown passed away January 13, 2020. She was born August 23, 1938 in Washington, D.C., to Harry Theodore and Helen Bertha DeJarnette. Mary Ellen grew up in DC and later moved with her family to Riverdale. She graduated from Northwestern High School and attended Washington School for Secretaries. Mary Ellen married Paul Eagan on April 16, 1960 and they lived in New Carrollton before moving to Huntingtown in 1994. She was employed as an administrative secretary for Digital Equipment Corporation for many years. Mary Ellen loved her family more than anything. She enjoyed spending time with them and traveling to their home on Chincoteague Island. Mary Ellen was also a very organized person who also enjoyed cross stitching, bowling, and shopping.

Mary Ellen is survived by her husband Paul Joseph Eagan of Huntingtown, children Laurie Peters and her husband Michael of Mount Airy and Kevin Eagan and his wife Doreen of Huntingtown, grandchildren Ashley and Daniel Peters and Joshua Eagan, great-grandchild Tatyana Eagan and Joshua’s mother Gina. She was preceded in death by her brother Kenneth DeJarnette.