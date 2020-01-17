Roy Franklin Hoffman, Jr of Mechanicsville, Maryland died peacefully on Friday, January 10, 2020, at St. Mary’s Nursing Center after a long battle with multiple sclerosis. Mr. Hoffman was born July 26, 1952 in Cheverly, Maryland to the late Lois Hoffman Garner and Roy Hoffman.

Roy graduated from Suitland High School where he met his wife Dolores Hoffman as members of the school marching band. In his younger years, he served as a volunteer firefighter at Hillside Fire Department where he served as president in 1974 and was awarded the Top Responder Award in 1971. Prior to his illness, Roy was employed by Safeway grocery stores for 24 years as a store manager.

In his spare time, Roy enjoyed traveling to Key West, Florida, visiting his sister and spending time fishing with his friends and sons. Mr. Hoffman was a life-long Redskins fan, enjoyed a good card game with friends and tending to his lawn.

In addition to his parents Roy was preceded in death by his sisters Janice King and Patty Hoffman, step-father Richard Garner, Sr., and in-laws Melvin and Grace Mothershead. Roy is survived by his wife of 48 years Dolores Hoffman, his three children Tracy Hoffman (Hank) of Mechanicsville, Frank Hoffman (Vicki) of La Plata and Joey Hoffman of Mechanicsville, five grandchildren Cortney and Melanie Buckler, Hannah and Lily Hoffman, Maddox Hoffman and two great-grandchildren Layla Vaden and Blake Thompson. Mr. Hoffman is also survived by his step-brother Richard Garner, Jr of Federalsburg, Maryland and step-sister Denise Treece of Hopewell, PA.

Family will receive friends on Saturday, January 18th from 10-11am with a prayer service at 11am at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mary’s Nursing Center Leonardtown, Maryland or Hospice of St. Mary’s.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD