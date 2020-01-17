Old Dominion, Dustin Lynch, and Carly Pearce Coming to Calvert Marine Museum on Friday, August 21, 2020

CMA Vocal Group of the Year Old Dominion will perform live at the Calvert Marine Museum PNC Waterside Pavilion on Friday, August 21 as part of their “We Are Old Dominion” summer tour. Old Dominion has emerged as one of the hottest bands out of Nashville, fusing clever lyrics and an infectious sound with popular hits such as “One Man Band,” “Make It Sweet,” and “Hotel Key.” Their lyrical wit and hook-heavy songwriting has certainly proved a winning method: since breaking onto the music scene in 2014, the band has notched eight #1 singles on country radio, surpassed one billion on-demand streams, earned several Platinum and Gold single certifications, and are currently headlining arenas and amphitheaters around the globe. Don’t miss the opportunity to see one of country music’s hottest acts, right here in Southern Maryland.

Ticket prices and sale dates will be announced soon. As always, CMM members will be able to purchase tickets one week before the general public.

Opening for Old Dominion are rising country stars Dustin Lynch and Carly Pearce. Fans best know Lynch for for popular songs like “Ridin’ Roads,” “Small Town Boy,” and the 2018 hit “Good Girl.” Rounding out this trio of country music sensations is Carly Pearce. Defying odds, her No. 1 debut “Every Little Thing” designated Carly as the highest charting solo female debut since July 2015 and one of only three women to accomplish the feat in the last decade. Other well-known hits include “I Hope You’re Happy Now” and “Hide The Wine.”

Proceeds from the Waterside Music Series support the education and preservation efforts of the Calvert Marine Museum.

