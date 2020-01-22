UPDATE: Chopticon Student to Remain in Jail After Bringing Loaded Handgun to Basketball Game at Leonardtown High

Update 1/22/2019: Samuel “Sammy” Tony Bryant, 17, of Mechanicsville, the 17-year-old Chopticon Student who was arrested after bringing a loaded gun to Leonardtown High School on January 17, 2020 appeared in District Court in St. Mary’s County on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, for a bond hearing. At the hearing Bryant learned he will remain incarcerated at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center where he is charged as an adult.
Bryant has a court date scheduled on Tuesday, February 18, 2020.
Court documents say Bryant was carrying a loaded 9 mm Luger handgun with a round in the chamber in his shorts pocket, concealed under his jeans. The court document didn’t say how or where Bryant had came into possession of the handgun.
Cpl. Delozier was alerted to suspicious activity involving a group of juveniles by staff at the game. Cpl. Delozier and staff from the St. Mary’s County Public Schools immediately moved the juveniles to a secure location away from students and spectators and began an investigation. During the investigation, Cpl. Delozier located a loaded handgun on a 17-year-old male juvenile, from Mechanicsville.
The juvenile was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center and charged as an adult with the following.
- Carry and Possess a Handgun on School Property
- Did Carry and Transport Loaded Handgun on Person
- Wear and Carry a Dangerous Weapon-Conceal
- Possession of Regulated Firearm- Individual Under 21
- Disruption of School Activities
The juvenile remains incarcerated at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center awaiting an appearance before the District Court Commissioner.
Due to a recent change in Maryland law, the name and photograph of the juvenile will not be released by police until the court makes a finding at the waiver hearing to determine the jurisdiction of the incident.
This investigation is ongoing and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office continues to collaborate with the St. Mary’s County Public Schools to ensure the safety and security of our students and staff.
Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.
The question is where did he get the gun.
Are you seriously blaming what they eat for this behavior? It’s lack of parenting! As far as where he got the gun, it’s easier to buy a gun off the streets than it is for law abiding citizens to get one through the proper channels. I’m glad they charged him as an adult, and that he was taken off the streets before he hurt someone!
For our own safety we should know who this student was
If he’s being charged as a adult their should be a photo and name of this kid
And name and address of the gun owner.
Why should he be free…so he can shoot someone next time?
Then why was he carrying a loaded gun to a school event?
regardless of whether or not you “know” this kid – nobody can “know” what he would or wouldn’t do w/that loaded gun! bottom line – he’s old enough to know better and needs to suffer the consequences!
And now he’s going to pay for that stupid mistake, as he should!
This p*sses me off to no end. I work for the school system and loaded guns DO NOT belong in or near schools unless it’s carried by law enforcement for an emergency. Where are these kids getting these guns? If it’s from parents or guardians, then they need to be charged too. If adults who have kids are going to own firearms, then they need to be responsible enough to make sure that kids cannot have access to those guns.
So if there isn’t a current emergency going on….you don’t want Law Enforcement to carry guns?? I’m a bit baffled by your statement especially if you do work for the schools….
. The internet makes it sound like such a bad story when nobody even know the truth. Stop being worried about who it is , or what the person looks like.
To whomever you are thanks for the comment. I am Sammy’s aunt and now that his identity has been released. Nothing is going to happen. Period! Again Thanks!!!!
It was on the Sheriff’s Police Blotter…..public knowledge at this point.
His name would have been up here if he killed someone
Identical letters sent from each separate school. I guess the school administration doesn’t feel it necessary for each school to speak for themselves and add their thoughts to the matter. Kids bringing guns and smelling of pot is one thing BUT… don’t let anyone voice their own opinions on the matter! That’s crossing the line!
Someone smokes pot. Someone drives down the road while high. Someone kills an entire family while high.
So, ensuring that all dispersed information stays consistent is ‘crossing the line?’ Adding their individual thoughts to the matter is opening the door for critics to pick apart the disparities between two letters, not to mention besides the point. Identical letters are a solid effort by both administrations to display that they are quite literally on the same page. Sheesh…some people will honestly find anything to complain about.
Noone needs to voice their opinions..it is just that AN OPINION!! It was what it was..nothing an opinion can change.
The 2nd amedment protects this student right to bear arms. Why was he arrested?! Did he pull it on someone? NO! What part of SHALL NOT BE INFRINGED do they not get?
He was not of legal age, 21 to have a handgun, or 18 to have a long gun…has nothing to do with their 2nd amendment right! Sit down before you hurt yourself…or accidentally shoot someone.
… because, there is a federal law in place that does not allow someone under age 21 to posess a handgun. Sit down and let the educated people talk.
Hahahahaha. Are you the “pro gun” version of “Shawn”. Saying outlandish and ridiculous things for the sake of saying outlandish and ridiculous things? I’m very much in favor of people’s right to own firearms. However, there are laws, regulations, etc. This juvenile is not allowed to have a gun. There is no need to even go beyond that. Based on your logic, a 4 year old should be allowed to own a firearm, bring it to school, etc. Stop being a putz.
Since when does the 2A apply to children? Hey, I’m all about 2A and the right that shall not be infringed, but keeping guns out of the hands of children is not an infringement.
I’m just wondering who let these “Administrators” and “resource officers” question and search these MINORS without their parents present . Yes he shouldn’t have had the gun at school , but really they’re not trying to punish this boy they’re trying to make an example out of him. This boys life is ruined before the age of 18. Y’all need to start questioning the parents. Not only that parents need to be able to discipline their kids !
Amen !! They were in the wrong for that and before they even wanted to sit down and talk to him they had him arrested on the spot & now that young mans life if ruined to the system for a small stupid mistake he made. #theYouthWillNeverLearnIfWeJustLockThemUpAndThrowAwayTheKey
This boy is 17, not a baby. He has to take responsibility for his actions. Stop blaming everyone else. He (not the administrators, officers, parents) made a decision to carry a handgun into a school, thinking he would get away with it. Parents aren’t following their 17 year old around, searching them and watching their every move. Parents can talk to their kids until blue in the face, but if someone wants to do wrong, they are going to do wrong. The fact that he is carrying around a gun clearly indicates he is already on a path to ruin. Stop blaming the people who are trying to protect us.
The boy’s life is ruined before he is 18 because the boy made the decision to take a loaded gun to school. No one to blame but the criminal!
As for the parents, it IS possible that they didn’t know he had a gun. It IS possible it wasn’t their gun and it IS possible they raised him the right way and he got stupid!
Parents being charged too??
Why??? You have way too much time on your hands to sit on this article & comment all day with your 2 cents. It’s your right, but I’m just saying!! If your kids (if you can make any) made a mistake, would you want to be charged??? If they’re charging him as an adult, why would his parents have any legal ramifications idiot???!!!! Nobody (not even parents) can control another persons’ actions, look at you being an internet whore poster having no compassion for a kid because in reality that what he is. This kid being thrown in the system to be a statistic which is typical in a case like this. I bet he didn’t get a ride to Burger King for a meal before they took him off to jail??? Get it???? Why not put this kid on house arrest and allow him to finish high school to beat the odds? He made a mistake. Nobody is perfect!! There’s more than one way to hold him accountable for his actions, but JAIL IS NOT THE ANSWER!!!! This judicial system is a joke designed to break and separate!!!
Glad every student was unharmed. Scary time for our school aged children. Praying for this boy and his family. People especially juveniles make stupid decisions but charged as an adult?! That “typical hood rat” is someone’s child! He made a poor choice while under the influence trying to impress his friends. As stated above he is a minor and is unable to own a handgun in the first place.
People don’t throw hands no more scared to bleed and get a hole in their clothes. Gun in your hand don’t make you a man by the time he will be released he will resist the system keep doing the wrong thing because nobody won’t give him a chance to do right. Then he will get feed up with how things are and do who knows what. Nobody know who he was or what he was going through. I was basically him a long time ago. Never did violent crime or anything but a felon all the same. At 17 same age looking at a paper the police gave me that said I was gonna be gone for 138 years. I’m gonna say this that will get too you big time no probation nothing straight to prison for 5 years because I was tricked and lied to by the same people that protect us and that’s on your side. Now I’m 27 and still lost antisocial and huge trust issues. It leaves scars and damage. At the end of the day he’s a man just like me he bleeds just like everyone don’t think jail is always the answer. Help one another give guidance something I wish I had. Y’all have a very nice week stay save it’s a crazy world out there. Love each and every one of you no matter what the comment was.
