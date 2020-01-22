UPDATE: Chopticon Student to Remain in Jail After Bringing Loaded Handgun to Basketball Game at Leonardtown High

Update 1/22/2019: Samuel “Sammy” Tony Bryant, 17, of Mechanicsville, the 17-year-old Chopticon Student who was arrested after bringing a loaded gun to Leonardtown High School on January 17, 2020 appeared in District Court in St. Mary’s County on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, for a bond hearing. At the hearing Bryant learned he will remain incarcerated at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center where he is charged as an adult.

Bryant has a court date scheduled on Tuesday, February 18, 2020.

Court documents say Bryant was carrying a loaded 9 mm Luger handgun with a round in the chamber in his shorts pocket, concealed under his jeans. The court document didn’t say how or where Bryant had came into possession of the handgun.



On January 17, 2020, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer, Corporal Angela Delozier was working a basketball game at Leonardtown High School located at on Point Lookout Road in Leonardtown.

Cpl. Delozier was alerted to suspicious activity involving a group of juveniles by staff at the game. Cpl. Delozier and staff from the St. Mary’s County Public Schools immediately moved the juveniles to a secure location away from students and spectators and began an investigation. During the investigation, Cpl. Delozier located a loaded handgun on a 17-year-old male juvenile, from Mechanicsville.

The juvenile was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center and charged as an adult with the following.

Carry and Possess a Handgun on School Property

Did Carry and Transport Loaded Handgun on Person

Wear and Carry a Dangerous Weapon-Conceal

Possession of Regulated Firearm- Individual Under 21

Disruption of School Activities

The juvenile remains incarcerated at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center awaiting an appearance before the District Court Commissioner.

Due to a recent change in Maryland law, the name and photograph of the juvenile will not be released by police until the court makes a finding at the waiver hearing to determine the jurisdiction of the incident.

This investigation is ongoing and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office continues to collaborate with the St. Mary’s County Public Schools to ensure the safety and security of our students and staff.

