Maryland Day at St. Clement’s Island Museum on Saturday, March 21, 2020

Celebrate the founding of Maryland at the state’s birthplace at St. Clement’s Island Museum with FREE admission to the museum ALL day (10AM – 5PM), FREE water taxi rides, activities, ceremony (2PM – 3PM) featuring guest speakers and program, and more.

The museum and water taxi will be operating FREE for visitors prior to and after the 2PM ceremony from 10AM – 5PM. The event commemorates the first landing of the colonists on St. Clement’s Island – a significant part of the island’s, St. Mary’s County’s and the State of Maryland’s story.

Looking for more Maryland Day fun? On Saturday, March 21, 2020, head to Maryland Day at Historic St. Mary’s City where you can partake in the program. Explore the living history site.

