St. Mary’s Sheriff’s Office Welcomes Ten New Deputies

Sheriff Tim Cameron and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office welcomed 10 new deputies to the agency this week. The deputies took the oath of office on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at the St. Mary’s County Circuit Courthouse and graduated in a class of 30 peace officers on Saturday from the Police Entrance Level Training Program Session 47 of the Southern Maryland Criminal Justice Academy.

Deputy David Katulich was first in the class for Physical Training and Deputy Michael Myers Jr. was first in the class for Firearms and Vehicle Operation.

The new deputies serving St. Mary’s County are:

John Gardiner, Blake Haas, Nicholas Hill, Zachary Jerew, David Katulich, Michael Myers Jr., Christopher Palmer, Michael Walker Jr., Richard Wilhelmi and Jessica Wilson. Welcome!

