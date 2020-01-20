Debora Marie MacTaggart, 62, of Leonardtown, MD, passed away on January 14, 2020 at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital.

She was born on December 26, 1957 to the late Joseph Gray Lumpkin and Helen Norma Helton.

Debora married her beloved husband, Gavin MacTaggart before his passing in July 1994. Together they celebrated 14 wonderful years of marriage. She was employed by Amber House (previously Chesapeake Shored) and St. Mary’s Nursing Center as a Certified Nursing Assistant for 6 years. She has spent the last 15 years as a dedicated Office Assistant with Food Lion. She enjoyed travelling, especially to the mountains of North Carolina, crabbing, fishing and boating. She loved to tend to her beautiful flower gardens. Her greatest love was for her family and companion, Kenneth, whom she enjoyed spending her time with.

She is survived by her children, Keffie Hensley of Lexington Park, MD and Bass Hensley of Burlington, NC; her siblings: Robert Raines of Tahlequah, OK, John Raines of Henderson, FL, Sharon Hernadaz (David) of San Antonio, TX, Judith Johnson (Bruce) of Bristol, CT, Joseph Lumpkin of Lexington Park, MD, Charles Helton of Lexington Park, MD, and Sue Waugh of Leonardtown, MD; her loving companion of 19 years, Kenneth Biscoe of Leonardtown, MD, seven grandchildren and many extended family and friends.

In addition to her parents and her husband, she is also preceded in death by her children, Bob Hensley and Kora Hensley, and her brother, Louis Raines and her grandson, Shawn Morgan.

A Memorial Service will be celebrated by Reverend Greg Sylar on Monday, January 20, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will immediately follow at St. George’s Episcopal Church Cemetery in Valley Lee, MD.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. George’s Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 30,Valley Lee, Md 20692.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangments by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.