Five Injured, One Transported to Trauma Center After Motor Vehicle Accident in Bryantown

January 20, 2020

On Friday, January 17, 2020, at 3:43 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to La Plata Road and Leonardtown Road in Bryans Road, for the reported motor vehicle accident with entrapment.

Crews arrived on the scene within minutes of dispatch and confirmed a two vehicle accident, with one subject pinned inside.

Firefighters from Waldorf, La Plata  and Hughesville extricated one subject in under 10 minutes.

One patient was transported to an area trauma center by Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2, and five patients were transported to local hospital with reported non-life threatening injuries.

All photos are courtesy of County Fire Chief Kaufmann


