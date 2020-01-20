Firefighters Quickly Extinguish Kitchen Fire in Lexington Park

On Sunday, January 19, 2020, at approximately 12:20 p.m., firefighters from Bay District, NAS Patuxent River, and Ridge responded to Silver Slate Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported house fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a two-story residence with smoke showing. Firefighters immediately entered the residence and found an active kitchen fire.

Firefighters extinguished the fire in under 5 minutes.

One dog was found deceased in the residence, and the homeowner was treated for smoke inhalation on the scene.

The American Red Cross is currently assisting two adults.

