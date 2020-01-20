One Transported to Trauma Center After Four Vehicle Crash in California

On Monday, January 20, 2020, at approximately 2:40 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of Patuxent Beach Road and South Patuxent Beach Road in California, for the motor vehicle accident reported serious, with one subject trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to find three vehicles off the roadway, and one vehicle in the roadway with the driver trapped.

Firefighters from Hollywood and Bay District extricated one patient in approximately 10 minutes.

One patient was transported to the Maryland State Police Helicopter Hangar in Hollywood, where Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 transported them to an area trauma center.

No other known injuries were reported, and four patients signed care refusal forms on the scene.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack recovered drugs from the Toyota Prius. Police are currently investigating the crash.

Updates will be provided when they become available.