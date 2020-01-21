No Injuries Reported After Working Smoke Detectors Alert Homeowner in Early Morning House Fire in Waldorf, Investigation Deems Fire Accidental

UPDATE 1/21/2020: On Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at approximately 4:43 a.m., firefighters responded to 10856 Maplewood Court in Waldorf, for the reported structure fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find fire showing from the second floor.

The owner is identified as Terri Daniels. No injuries were reported, and the estimated loss of structure and contents is valued at $75,000.00

Over 40 firefighters responded to the scene with the fire being controlled in under 10 minutes.

The fire origin occurred in the living room of the home. The occupant was alerted by the working residential smoke detectors installed in the home.

The occupant found fire in the living room and was able to escape without injury. The fire is determined to be accidental, caused by an electrical component located in the living room.



On Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at 4:40 a.m., Charles County 911 received a call for a house on fire at Maplewood Court and Greenwood Drive in Waldorf.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find fire showing from the second floor of a two-story residence. Crews immediately made an interior attack and reported hoarder conditions throughout the residence with holes in the floor under the living room bay window.

The fire was extinguished in minutes upon arrival with no injuries being reported.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office responded to the scene to investigate the fire.

All photos are courtesy of http://www.ccvfireems.org/

