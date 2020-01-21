Joy Lynn Foard, 73, of Benedict, Maryland passed away on January 18, 2020 at her daughters home in Mechanicsville, Maryland surrounded by her family. Joy was born on March 28, 1946 in Washington DC to the late Hooper R. and Dorothy Brown Kagle. She is proceeded in death by her husband Charles Rawlings “Ronnie” Foard who pass away November 17, 2019 and her brother Russell E Kagle.

Joy liked crocheting, clogging, coloring, and collecting shells, especially in the Outer Banks, but her favorite pastime was spending time with her family.

Joy is survived by her children, Tammy Brown (Doug), Jody Pike, (Dan), Kandy Arbaugh, (Dale), and Charles R. Foard, II, (Michaela). She is also survived by 18 Grandchildren and 21 Great Grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Friday January 24, 2020 from 10 till the time of Services, 11 AM, at the Rausch Funeral Home, 4405 Broomes Island Road, Port Republic MD. Interment will follow in Wesley Cemetery, Prince Frederick, MD.