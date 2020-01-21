The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Assistance in Locating Hollywood Man Wanted for Escape

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of James William Blackiston III, age 27 of Hollywood. Blackiston is currently wanted for Escape Second Degree after removing his tracking device while on pretrial release, for the charge of Possession with Intent to Distribute. Blackiston is a black male, 5’11” and weighs 170 pounds; he has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of James William Blackiston III is asked to contact Detective Trevor Teague at (301) 475-4200 extension *8128 or by email at Trevor.Teague@stmarysmd.com. For immediate assistance contact the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at (301) 475-8008.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.