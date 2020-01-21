The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is Seeking the Identity of Vandalism Suspect

January 21, 2020

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person driving the vehicle pictured in a vandalism investigation.

On Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 at 10:38 pm, the image of the suspect vehicle was captured at the same time a projectile pierced the window of the Five Below store in California. A small white marble was recovered, believed to be the projectile.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to call DFC Dustin McClure at 301-475-4200, ext. 78038 or email dustin.mcclure@stmarysmd.com. Case # 2898-20

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

This entry was posted on January 21, 2020 at 2:22 pm and is filed under All News, County, Crime Solvers, Law Enforcement, More News, St. Mary's News, St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.