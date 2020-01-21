The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is Seeking the Identity of Vandalism Suspect

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person driving the vehicle pictured in a vandalism investigation.

On Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 at 10:38 pm, the image of the suspect vehicle was captured at the same time a projectile pierced the window of the Five Below store in California. A small white marble was recovered, believed to be the projectile.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to call DFC Dustin McClure at 301-475-4200, ext. 78038 or email dustin.mcclure@stmarysmd.com. Case # 2898-20

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

