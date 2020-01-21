The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is Seeking Assistance in Identifying Theft Suspect in Lexington Park

January 21, 2020

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured in a theft that occurred on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 2:07 p.m., the suspect walked out of the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in Lexington Park with a Chefman Air Fryer without paying for it. The suspect was last seen getting into the passenger side of a black SUV.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to call Deputy Michael Graves at 301-475-4200, ext. 78101 or email michael.graves@stmarysmd.com.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.


This entry was posted on January 21, 2020 at 2:10 pm and is filed under All News, County, Crime Solvers, Law Enforcement, More News, St. Mary's News, St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.