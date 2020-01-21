Governor Hogan Reports on 2019 Success of Maryland Criminal Intelligence Network

The day after officially introducing his crime bills in the General Assembly, Governor Larry Hogan today announced a successful year for the Maryland Criminal Intelligence Network (MCIN). MCIN, a criminal justice strategy announced by Governor Hogan in 2017 and funded through the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services, encourages local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies to collaborate and share information to target, disrupt, and dismantle gangs as well as criminal organizations involved in drug, firearm, and human trafficking operations.

“Crime is the number one concern of Marylanders, and through the work of the Maryland Criminal Intelligence Network, we have dismantled hundreds of criminal organizations and seized more than $9 million in assets,” said Governor Hogan. “Our administration remains committed to providing law enforcement officers with every tool possible to track down, arrest, and convict these criminals and make our communities safer.”

During 2019, the work of the 13 MCIN coalitions in Maryland resulted in:

620 criminal organizations identified

194 drug trafficking organizations disrupted or dismantled

146 human trafficking organizations disrupted or dismantled

77 gangs disrupted or dismantled

21 firearms trafficking organizations disrupted or dismantled

$3.4 million in assets seized

MCIN Reports December Successes

During the month of December, MCIN coalition partners targeted criminal gangs and individuals involved in violent crimes, including murder. Authorities were also able to disrupt criminal organizations involved in distributing narcotics, including heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine.

“Our law enforcement partners have risen to the challenge presented by those who attempt to terrorize our communities,” said Glenn Fueston, Executive Director of the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services. “In 2020, we will build on this momentum to increase information sharing between agencies and continue making Maryland safer. ”

Anne Arundel County MCIN

Anne Arundel County police executed a search warrant on a home and vehicle used by a suspect in Glen Burnie. Detectives seized:

More than 66 grams of marijuana

98 Xanax pills

More than 4 grams of crack cocaine

Nearly two grams of MDMA

Drug paraphernalia

More than $8,000 in cash

The suspect is facing multiple charges of possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute.

Baltimore City MCIN

Baltimore City Police identified a suspect in connection with a murder in Southwest Baltimore in February 2019. Baltimore City Police detectives worked with the DEA, ATF, Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, and Maryland State Police to further investigate and obtain evidence linked to the murder, as well as drug trafficking organizations operating in the area.

This investigation led police to arrest 14 other suspected members of drug trafficking organizations in Baltimore City and seize:

More than 1000 grams of suspected fentanyl

More than 68 grams of cocaine

Three firearms

The Cumberland Police Department worked with the Allegany County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police Cumberland Barrack to apprehend wanted individuals in Cumberland and Allegany County.

As a result of this initiative, nearly two dozen people were arrested for charges including conspiracy, drug possession, and possession with intent to distribute controlled dangerous substances.

Dorchester County and Salisbury MCIN

On December 6, MCIN partners in Dorchester and Wicomico Counties carried out a proactive, simultaneous operation targeting criminal activity and known criminal organizations.

Investigators in Wicomico County focused on crimes of violence, sales of controlled dangerous substances, and firearm violations, uncovered through intelligence shared between law enforcement agencies.

In Wicomico County, this operation resulted in:

26 grams of marijuana seized

Trace amounts of fentanyl seized

Two warrants served

In Dorchester County, police gathered information to identify criminal gang members, as well as suspects connected to open criminal investigations, fugitives, and subjects of open warrants. Officers also executed a search warrant on a home previously targeted by the Dorchester County Narcotics Task Force. This operation resulted in the seizure of:

More than 600 grams of marijuana

27 grams of powdered cocaine

26 grams of fentanyl/heroin

1.2 grams of crack cocaine

One 9mm Ruger handgun

Authorities report a significant reduction in calls for service related to violent crime and serious property crimes. Additionally, subjects who requested resources and support regarding substance abuse were provided with local resources.

The Maryland State Police partnered with the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office, Salisbury Police Department, Delmar Police Department, and Homeland Security Investigations in Wicomico County to execute this operation and share information for ongoing investigations.

Partners in Dorchester County include: Maryland State Police, Cambridge Police Department, Hurlock Police Department, and Homeland Security Investigations.

Frederick County MCIN

The Frederick Police Department arrested a repeat violent offender in connection with two recent armed robberies at the American Legion and Woodsboro Bank in Frederick. Police say questioning of the suspect and execution of a search warrant led to recovery of several pieces of evidence. The suspect in this case is facing a number of charges, including armed robbery and assault. The investigation is ongoing. The Frederick Police Department received assistance with this case from the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, Maryland State Police, and Brunswick Police Department.

Montgomery County MCIN

Montgomery County Police arrested and charged four people linked to the 18th Street criminal gang with murder. The suspects, including a 16-year-old, are charged in connection with the murder of a 19-year-old woman found dead in Dickerson. Investigators say the victim from Washington, D.C. had at least one gunshot wound to her body.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about this murder is asked to call the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070 or Crime Solvers of Montgomery County at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).