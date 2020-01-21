St. Mary’s County Department of Recreation and Parks Announces School Age Care Sites Awarded Maryland EXCELS Level 1

The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County and the Department of Recreation and Parks are pleased to announce that the School Age Care sites operating in nine locations throughout the county have been awarded a Level 1 by Maryland EXCELS, a quality rating program for licensed Maryland child care centers. The programs have been evaluated on nationally recognized standards and have been determined to exceed state licensing requirements and demonstrate a commitment for quality improvement.

Before and after school care sites operate at the following elementary schools: Benjamin Banneker, Captain Walter Francis Duke, Evergreen, Green Holly, Leonardtown, Lettie Marshall Dent and Oakville. In addition, programs operate at the Chesapeake Public Charter School and the Hollywood Recreation Center.

Openings remain at select locations for the current school year and registration for the 2020-21 school year will open March 1, 2020. Please call 301-475-4200, ext. 71800, or visit the website https://www.stmarysmd.com/recreate/schoolagecare/ for more information.