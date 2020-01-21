St. Clement’s Island Museum to Host Artist Reception for Pop-Up Art Show on February 1, 2020

The public is invited to St. Clement’s Island Museum for a reception to meet local artists Harriet Gossett, Jeanne Huett, Trish Clark and Angela M. Wathen during a Pop-Up Art Show featuring their artwork at the museum Feb. 1, 2020, from 1 p.m., to 4 p.m.

Meet and mingle with the artists while enjoying live music, light fare and beverages, and the art show at the museum. Attendees will have the opportunity to purchase original artwork directly from the artist. The Pop-Up Art Show will be highlighted at St. Clement’s Island Museum from Jan. 25, 2020, through March 30, 2020.

The artists all have something unique being featured at the Museum during the show. Harriet Gossett’s art is often described as “Something from Nothing.” She uses discarded books and papers for her fascinating 3-D artworks. Papers are painted, cut, folded and glued to create exciting, colorful and compelling pieces. Her work has been shown locally at the 2019 Leonardtown Artwalk, Port of Leonardtown Winery and Annemarie Gardens in Solomons. Gossett’s art is currently on display at the Arts Council Gallery in downtown Leonardtown and has recently been invited to be the featured artist for the Lexington Park Library Gallery Show from Aug. 1 to Sept. 1, 2020.



Angela M. Wathen, originally born in Washington D.C. but now a St. Mary’s County resident, considers herself a surrealist that works with many mediums. Wathen’s past and present life with family and friends are the inspiration for this show. Ms. Wathen started her career in several galleries along the East Coast, where she was the founding member and owner of Opal Gallery in Leonardtown. Now, you will only find her works at several pop-up shows a few times throughout the year. Her art is usually found in series, where the public can only purchase original works. Her most popular series include “A Crabs Life,” “I Am Woman,” “Music is my Religion,” and “The Struggle is Real.” Her favorite thing is to personalize her artwork for clients by doing commission pieces, where the opportunity for customization truly makes a unique work of art.

Jeanne Huett has loved art since she can remember. As a teacher, she used her artistic talents in

the classroom with her students. She found it satisfying to help young people express themselves creatively – whether it be in writing creative stories or painting murals. Huett has explored many mediums but it is in the freestyle painting with acrylics and the photography transfers that pushed her to become a self-taught artist. Her retirement has allowed her to pursue her passion of becoming an artist. With a handful of successful shows, she is just getting started on her artistic journey and the future looks bright. Her inspiration for this show is the beautiful unique place we live – Southern Maryland. She creates art from what she sees in her surroundings.

Last but certainly not least, Trish Clark has a passion for photography, but her true love is for the arts. Clark’s mixed media style is charming and whimsical in nature. She utilizes a variety of methods in her works, including paint, glue, torn pieces of paper, twine, beads and more. Though she uses many approaches, her favorite medium is glitter. Clark elaborates that she loves the effect that glitter has when light reflects off her artwork. It makes things “prettier, brighter, happier” – and that’s what she wants her audience to feel when they see her pieces. You can see Ms. Clark’s artwork, and even purchase select pieces, at Historic Cecil’s Country Store in California, MD.