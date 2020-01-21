The Optimist Club of Calvert Prince Frederick International Essay Contest Sets Deadline for February 14, 2020

January 21, 2020

The Optimist Club of Calvert Prince Frederick is encouraging Calvert County students to contemplate the phrase “Is Optimism the Key to Achieving the Dreams you iMagine?” as part of the Optimist International Essay Contest for the 2019/20 school year. In addition to developing skills for written expression, participants also have the opportunity to win a college scholarship!

The Optimist Club will judge the local students’ essays, based on the theme of “Is Optimism the Key to Achieving the Dreams you iMagine?” Six winners will be chosen and each will receive a certificate, a medallion and a cash award. One overall winner’s essay will advance to the district level competition where students will be competing for a $2,500 college scholarship. The entry deadline is February 14, 2020. For an application and contest rules, please visit www.CalvertOptimists.org.


This entry was posted on January 21, 2020 at 2:29 pm and is filed under All News, Calvert News, Community, County, Education, More News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.