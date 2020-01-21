Four Car Collision in California Sends One to Area Trauma Center

On Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at approximately 12:35 p.m., police fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of the Firehouse Subs on Three Notch Road in California, for the reported motor vehicle accident with injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find four vehicles in the roadway.

Emergency medical personnel requested a helicopter after a patient appeared to be suffering from a medical emergency.

One patient was transported to the Maryland State Police Helicopter Hangar in Hollywood, where Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 transported them to an area trauma center with unknown injuries.

Three patients signed care refusal forms on the scene.

