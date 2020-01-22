UPDATE: Critical Missing Person Has Been Located Safe and Unharmed

UPDATE: LOCATED SAFE AND UNHARMED: John Stacey,81, was just located by officers in a wooded area about a quarter mile from his home in Nanjemoy. Thanks to everyone who helped and offered to help.

1/21/20: The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is continuing their search for John Stacey, 81, who was reported missing last night. On January 21 at 5 p.m., Stacey left his home in the 2800 block of Smith Point Road in Nanjemoy to walk to his mailbox to check on his mail. When he didn’t return 15 minutes later, family members began looking for him. After searching for over an hour, family contacted police.

Officers immediately established a command center and began searching utilizing foot patrols, K9, MSP aviation, drones and the help of allied agencies. In addition, the search for him was posted on all social media outlets. Further, any tips that were provided have been pursued and all area hospitals have been checked. The search is continuing today. Mr. Stacey was last seen wearing a blue coat, light blue jeans and a winter hat with earmuffs.

He is described as a white male, 6’2”, 150 pounds, gray hair, blue eyes and wears glasses. His family has indicated he may have the onset of dementia.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911. Anyone wishing to help search for Mr. Stacey is asked to contact the CCSO non-emergency line at (301) 932-2222.

