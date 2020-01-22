State Fire Marshal Investigating House Fire in Mechanicsville

On Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at 1:30 p.m., firefighters from Charles County, Mechanicsville, Hollywood, Leonardtown and Seventh District responded to 27200 Thompson Corner Road and Hard Bargain Lane in Mechanicsville, for the reported house on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single story residence with fire showing from the roof and two sides of the residence.

Over 30 firefighters from Charles and St. Mary’s County responded to the scene. Units controlled the fire in approximately 30 minutes.

Firefighters operating on the scene faced live downed power lines, and reported multiple holes in the floors with fire above them in the ceiling, and fire in the basement.

One home occupant was treated for unknown injuries on the scene. One small dog is reported to still be missing after the fire.

No injuries were reported and all units returned to service after approximately 3 hours.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal responded to the scene and is currently investigating the fire.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

