Police in St. Mary’s County Arrest Three for Home Invasion in Hollywood

On January 16, 2020, detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division (CID) responded to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown for the reported assault.

A preliminary investigation determined three masked individuals forced entry into the 20-year-old male victim’s residence located in the 24400 block of Morgan Road in Hollywood, between the hours of 6-7 a.m. on January 16, 2020. Once inside the residence two of the suspects assaulted the victim by striking him repeatedly and one of the suspects, identified as Cody Dustin Combs, 22 of Leonardtown, brandished a knife.

During the assault the victim advised one of the suspects later identified to be Bryon Michael Bishop, 22 of Leonardtown, pointed a handgun at him. The victim advised Combs and Bishop searched his belongings and ultimately all three suspects left the residence with property belonging to the victim.

The third suspect in the incident has been identified as a Amberlee R. Saltsman, 17, of Hollywood. The victim advised Saltsman was his ex-girlfriend. Saltsman entered the residence and was wearing a ski mask but the victim recognized her due the some clothing she was wearing, her height and by the build of her body.

During the robbery the suspects asked the victim where his drugs were and the victim stated he only had 3 grams of medical marijuana. The suspects stole the marijuana, $200 in cash, a cell phone, a book bag, and some documents.

The victim suffered a broken orbital bone on the right side of his face and a broken nose

When police interviewed Saltsman and Bishop, they both admitted to the home invasion and assault and named Combs as the third suspect.

All three suspects were arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center and charged with the following:

Home Invasion

Assault First Degree

Assault Second Degree

Burglary First Degree

Theft

All three suspects remain incarcerated at the St. Mary’s County Detention Center on a no bond status.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Edward Vogt at (301) 475-4200 extension *8145 or by email at Edward.Vogt@stmarysmd.com. Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

