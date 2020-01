On Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at approximately 2:40 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to Buck Hewitt Road and Chancellors Run Road in Great Mills, for the reported motor vehicle accident with injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two vehicles in the roadway.

The single occupant of the Ford sedan was transported to an area hospital. Two occupants of the van signed care refusal forms on the scene.