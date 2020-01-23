The Spirit of Innovation and Freedom at the Pax River Naval Air Museum to be held on January 30, 2020

Internationally recognized musician Dominic Fragman and NAVAIR engineer Anthony Malatesta will lead a community discussion of innovation in art and science in “A Quantum Case for Innovation in Art & Technology,” at the Patuxent River Naval Air Museum Jan. 30 at 6 p.m. The Spirit of Innovation and Freedom (SIF) Ensemble, featuring master drummer Paul F. Murphy, will perform a totally improvised concert demonstrating the concepts explored by Fragman and Malatesta.

“The mindset of innovation is one of mutual listening, open communication and embracing different ideas and perspectives,” said Fragman, co-founder of SIF. He and Malatesta, founder and team lead of NAVAIR’s Power and Energy Division Thermal and Electrical Modeling Lab, will discuss how innovative processes in the arts and in STEM fields are both rooted in the structure of the natural world.

College of Southern Maryland Executive Director of Diversity & Inclusion Dr. Sybol Anderson, a philosopher and SIF co-founder, will moderate the discussion.



“Understanding the mindset of innovation at a deep level is not only a good way to orient oneself towards one’s ventures, but also an important way to think of oneself as a community member,” Anderson said. “That’s one reason we want to have an interactive conversation with the community.”

Following the discussion, the Spirit of Innovation & Freedom Ensemble will demonstrate innovation by performing a totally improvised concert that presents a new sound in music. Fragman will perform on guitar and drums with master avant garde drummer Paul F. Murphy and celebrated poet Jere Carroll—also SIF co-founders. Murphy’s contributions to music have been recognized by Oxford’s Grove Dictionary of Music as a new direction in art. Carroll was poet laureate of the grand opening of the Mary Pickford Theatre at the Library of Congress. Fragman, who has studied with Murphy and jazz icon Cecil Taylor, has been called a “musical genius” by Right This Minute TV.

The SIF Mindset of Innovation series event aims to strengthen relationships between artists, scientists, engineers and other innovators in Southern Maryland. In April 2019 Forbes cited Southern Maryland as having the highest concentration of high-tech jobs in the country. SIF, the Patuxent River Naval Air Museum, and many other partners intend to bring more cultural programs to the region to attract and retain talented professionals.

Co-sponsors of “A Quantum Case for Innovation in Art & Technology” include ABSI Aerospace and Defense, ADCO Innovations, AirTec, Atlantic Broadband, Calvert Commercial Real Estate, Flag Harbor Marine Services, G & H Jewelers, Greenwave Dispensary, Grey Ops, Heron Systems, Holiday Inn Solomons, Island Creek Associates, Kairos, KBR, MilCorp, Pollo Delicioso, Port of Leonardtown Winery, Sabre Systems, Solomons Gallery, St. Mary’s Arts Council, St. Mary’s County Department of Economic Development, Techport UMD, Tobacco Barn Distillery and Zenetex.

General admission is $20 in advance and $25 at the door ($15/$20 for museum members).

Tickets can be purchased at www.PaxMuseum.com. All proceeds from ticket sales benefit the Patuxent River Naval Air Museum.

The Patuxent River Naval Air Museum is located at 22156 Three Notch Rd, Lexington Park, MD 20653.

