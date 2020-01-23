Charles County Woman Scratches for $50,000 Super Cash Prize

It wasn’t her first time winning a big Maryland Lottery prize, so “Purple Magic” knew what to expect when she arrived at Lottery headquarters in Baltimore. And, while the Indian Head resident isn’t sure what she’ll do with the $50,000 top prize she won on a $5 Super Ca$h scratch-off, she is planning to buy herself “something special.”

The faithful Baltimore Ravens fan has played scratch-off games for years. About four or five years ago, “Purple Magic” won a $10,000 prize. She’s sometimes tempted to buy other tickets when jackpots are high, she said, but she prefers to play scratch-offs.

Her $50,000 win came at her usual Lottery spot, Mutts Liquors in Indian Head. Last week, she picked up the winning scratch-off at the store located at 4541 Indian Head Highway. Following her routine, “Purple Magic” went home to scratch it off. The 61-year-old realized right away that she was a big winner.

Sharing in her luck is her Lottery retailer. Mutts Liquors receives a bonus of $500, equal to 1 percent of the prize, for selling a top-prize winning scratch-off.

Super Ca$h instant tickets went on sale on Nov. 18. Their popularity propelled them to the number 6 spot on the Maryland Lottery’s Top 40 Scratch-Offs chart. Five of the original nine $50,000 top prizes are still awaiting discovery.

