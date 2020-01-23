Sgt. Grumbles Retires from Sheriff’s Office After 25 Years

Sgt. Cara Grumbles, a veteran of more than 25 years with the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, retired from duty today, Jan. 23, 2020.

Sgt. Grumbles worked across numerous divisions of the Sheriff’s Office during her career in St. Mary’s County. Starting with the Sheriff’s Office on July 5, 1994, Grumbles graduated from the Southern Maryland Justice Academy in March 1995 and was assigned to the Patrol Division.

She was a Field Training Officer and Firearms Instructor, affectionately known over the years as “Mama Bear,” for taking younger officers under her wing and providing support, tutelage and supervision.

In 1998, Grumbles was assigned as a detective with the Criminal Investigations Division, working investigations on felony cases. She was later assigned to the Special Operations Division, first as an instructor at the Southern Maryland Criminal Justice Academy and later as the supervisor of the Lexington Park Community Oriented Police (COPs) Unit.

From there, she moved to the Sheriff’s Office Administrative Division as the Public Information Officer and then assigned to the Office of Professional Responsibilities.

Sgt. Grumbles ended her career as a supervisor for Squad 2A in the Patrol Division.

“Sgt. Cara Grumbles was a steadfast, loyal and dedicated deputy throughout her impressive career here,” Sheriff Tim Cameron said. “We applaud and sincerely appreciate her time and commitment to our community here in St. Mary’s County. I wish her the best of luck in her new endeavors,” the Sheriff said.

Sgt. Grumbles “has made a profound impact on this agency in every position ever held and always took time to mentor and help those who served with her,” Capt. David Yingling, Commander of the Patrol Division, said. “She will be missed as an active member of the agency but will always be a member of our family.”

