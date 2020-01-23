One Injured After Motor Vehicle Accident Involving Dump Truck in Hollywood

On Thursday, January 23, 2020, at approximately 1:35 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to Three Notch Road and Hollywood Road in Hollywood, for the reported motor vehicle accident with injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find one vehicle in the median, and one dump truck in the roadway, with one subject laying in the median.

One patient was transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries. The occupant(s) of the dump truck refused all medical attention.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack are currently handling the crash.

Photos are courtesy of the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department.

