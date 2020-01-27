One Injured After Propane Tank Fire in Lexington Park

On Thursday, January 23, 2020, at approximately 3:10 p.m., firefighters from Bay District and NAS Patuxent River responded to 46485 Sell Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported propane tank on fire threatening a residence.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a small propane tank venting and on fire, with three occupants in the yard.

One patient was transported to an area hospital with burns and injuries.

Firefighters remained on the scene for 30 minutes while the propane tank continued to vent while soaked in water.

The cause is currently unknown, and firefighters requested contact with the Maryland State Fire Marshal.

Updates will be provided when details become available.

NAS Patuxent River Units Truck 13 and Engine 132 returned to service while remaining on the scene to assist, while multiple kids in the neighborhood asked if they could see the big red trucks. Firefighters happily showed them around the back of the truck along with the equipment in the truck’s interior cab.

