Police Investigating Armed Robbery at My Express Pharmacy in White Plains

On Thursday, January 23, 2020, at approximately 5:00 p.m., police received 911 calls reporting three armed black males fleeing the My Express Care Pharmacy ar 4453 Crain Highway in White Plains.

Dispatchers continued to relay information to officers as they received multiple 911 callers reporting the three males that were armed with handguns and wearing masks had fled the area in a red Toyota sedan.

Approximately one to two minutes after the 911 calls from witnesses, police received silent alarms from the business.

One witness followed the suspects in his vehicle while on the phone with dispatchers, however, the witness was unable to keep up with the suspect vehicle and police were unable to locate it.

Police reported one suspect was wearing a black hoodie, with blue jeans and black boots, the second suspect was wearing a yellow sweatshirt/hoodie and black pants, with the third suspect wearing all black with white shoes. All three suspects were armed with handguns and had masks on. Police reported three suspects entered the business but video captured four subjects running away. The suspect vehicle is reported to be a red, early 2000’s model four door Toyota Corolla sedan, with unknown registration plates.

It is currently unknown if the suspects stole anything, witnesses reported the suspects went behind the counter and was looking for narcotics.

No known injuries were reported.

Police are actively investigating the incident, and updates will be provided when they become available.

