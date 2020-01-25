Charles County Public Schools Hosting Second Annual Career Fair on Saturday, March 21

Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) is hosting its second annual Career Fair Saturday, March 21 at North Point High School in Waldorf. The fair is set for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and sponsored by the CCPS Career and Technical Education (CTE) department.

The event is free and open to the public, but targets high school students interested in exploring local career opportunities available to them after graduation. The fair will feature representatives from more than 30 local agencies, military branches, potential employers and businesses.

Fair attendees should bring a current resume and dress professional, as some representatives may conduct on-site interviews. Representatives from local colleges, including the College of Southern Maryland, also are set to participate. Fields of focus at the fair include the automotive industry, business, construction trades, cosmetology, criminal justice and the healthcare industry.

Students can learn about apprenticeship programs, trade associations and certification opportunities in various fields of study. Military recruiters will also be on site to talk with students about opportunities with the U.S. Armed Forces.

The goal of the fair is to provide CCPS students with an opportunity to learn about future career responsibilities, use interview skills, research job availabilities and explore trades. North Point is located at 2500 Davis Road.