Charles County Public Schools Currently Looking for Outstanding Volunteer Award Nominees

Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) is looking for outstanding volunteers who support children by contributing time and resources to schools and the school system. The 2020 Outstanding Volunteer of the Year “Be the Difference” awards program recognizes outstanding school volunteers for their valuable contributions to schools, students, staff and CCPS.

There are five award categories: elementary school parent volunteer, middle school parent volunteer, high school parent volunteer, Charles County business volunteer and community organization volunteer.

Nominees should be individuals, parents, businesses or community organizations who volunteer to give their time, energy or expertise to CCPS or a particular school that results in positive experiences for children. Volunteers are defined as people who give assistance to the CCPS community and receive no compensation for their efforts.

Any CCPS teacher, staff member, student, parent or community member can submit nominations. The nomination deadline is Wednesday, April 1. Nominations can be submitted electronically at https://www.ccboe.com/index.php/outstanding-volunteer-of-the-year-award.



Submissions also can be sent by email to Kessandra Stubblefield, executive assistant to the Board of Education, at kstubblefield@ccboe.com or by mail to the attention of: Be the Difference Award Committee, c/o Kessandra Stubblefield, P.O. Box 2770, La Plata, MD, 20646. Nominators who plan to submit nominations by email or regular mail can download the form to submit at https://www.ccboe.com/index.php/outstanding-volunteer-of-the-year-award.

Nominations must include a brief description of the nominee, and the type and quality of service by the volunteer. Submissions must not exceed 300 words. Nominations must include two letters of support, no longer than one page each. Letters may not be used to serve as both a letter of support and the nomination. Letters must be submitted by two individuals other than the nominator, and a letter by a relative is not admissible.

Award winners will be recognized at a recognition ceremony in June. All finalists and award winners, volunteers, school principals, nominators and volunteer’s families are invited to attend the ceremony.

The goal of the awards program is to increase awareness of the importance of parent and community involvement in public education. The Board of Education and CCPS recognize contributions made by school volunteers and launched the program to highlight supporters.

A Board of Education subcommittee will judge and select the finalists and award winners. CCPS employees and their families, as well as members of the Board of Education, are not eligible for nomination.