Firefighters Respond to Chimney Fire and Find Fire Showing from Roof and Room of Residence in Pomfret

On Friday, January 24, 2020, at approximately 2:45 p.m., a 911 caller and passerby reported a “chimney fire” on Clearview Place in Pomfret.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find fire showing from the roof and requested an upgraded structure fire assignment, which brought nearly 50 volunteers from La Plata, Bryans Road, Potomac Heights, Tenth District, Bel Alton, Waldorf, and Indian Head.

Personnel made entry into the residence and found an active attic fire with extensions. Firefighters extinguished the fire in approximately 20 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross was requested to assist the homeowners.

All photos are courtesy of La Plata, Bel Alton, and Charles County Volunteer Fire and EMS Association.

