Public Encouraged to Donate Pieces of Local History During Community Day at St. Clement’s Island Museum

Have you ever wanted to contribute to an exhibit at a museum? The St. Clement’s Island Museum in Colton’s Point, MD, will be hosting a Community Day Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This occasion encourages the public to get involved with the planning of new exhibits by sharing historic documents, photos and other significant objects related to St. Clement’s Island and the Colton’s Point area from the 20th century and earlier.

Items that the museum is seeking includes information and items from about local boat builders; information about the Golden Hotel, the Shirley K Hotel, the Hotel on St. Clement’s Island and the Blackistone Island Canning Company; photos of the island and the Blackistone Lighthouse; Information about living on St. Clement’s Island and/or living in Colton’s Point; any photos of steamboats at Colton’s Point landing; and more.



Museum staff will be available to scan photos and documents, or photograph objects and people, with the permission of the owner, for potential new exhibits or collections. If you do not have any items that could be applicable but still wish to support the museums, the public is welcome to make monetary donations toward exhibits or other museum programs.

For more information regarding Community Day, or if you have something not listed that relates to St. Clement’s Island or Colton’s Point, please call the Museum at 301-769-2222 to schedule an appointment. You can also visit us on Facebook at Facebook.com/SCIMuseum, on Twitter at @StClemIsMuseum or at Museums.StMarysMD.com.

