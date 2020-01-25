Governor Hogan Attends 24th Annual Maryland State Police Polar Bear Plunge

Governor Larry Hogan today joined hundreds of law enforcement officers for the 24th annual Maryland State Police Polar Bear Plunge at Sandy Point State Park, where he presented Special Olympian Nicholas Meade with the Jimmy Myrick Jr. Governor’s Courage Award.

“I want to sincerely thank the hundreds of dedicated and hardworking police officers, military, and first responders from across Maryland who are participating in this year’s Polar Bear Plunge,” said Governor Hogan. “Thank you for your commitment to this great cause and for your service each and every day on behalf of the people of Maryland.”

The Jimmy Myrick Jr. Governor’s Courage Award honors the memory of Jimmy Myrick, Jr., a Special Olympian who befriended Governor Hogan as the two underwent chemotherapy treatments at the University of Maryland Medical Center.

This year’s honoree, Nicholas Meade, has participated in Special Olympics since the age of seven, and competes in a wide range of sports, including softball, soccer, kayaking and golf. Over the last 19 months, he has demonstrated exceptional courage as he supported and encouraged his father, who sadly passed away on January 8, during his battle with cancer.

Maryland State Police has partnered with Special Olympics to host the Polar Bear Plunge since 1997. The annual event benefits Special Olympics Maryland, which provides year-round sports training and athletic competition for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.

