Charles County Obtains Injunction to Prevent Adult Entertainment Establishment from Opening in Bryans Road

On January 24, 2020, Charles County obtained an order to enforce the injunction that prohibits X4B, an adult entertainment establishment, from opening for business this weekend.

The establishment had been promoting itself as a nightclub with live entertainment in its online advertising through social media.

Charles County Attorney Wes Adams presented evidence that the club planned to open without obtaining a valid Certificate of Use and Occupancy. X4B representatives sought County approval to open a restaurant, but had not been issued a Certificate of Use and Occupancy for that purpose. The Court ruled that by allowing X4B to open without a valid use and occupancy permit would “flout the established zoning and nullify the County’s authority to enact zoning provisions” that would protect the health safety and welfare of its residents.

Charles County is taking immediate action to secure the premises with the support of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.

The Court ruled that the Charles County Sheriff’s Office is authorized to arrest any person violating the injunction.

A hearing date to review the injunction is scheduled on Feb. 10, 2020.

The nightclub has applied for a new Certificate of Use & Occupancy but has not yet received it because its representatives have not complied with certain requirements in the Resolution.

Sheriff Troy D. Berry directed officers to be deployed to the establishment to enforce the Court order and keep the peace. “Since this issue began in November, the Sheriff’s Office has been working closely with County officials and has been committed to our mission of ensuring public safety and policing responsibly,” said Sheriff Berry.