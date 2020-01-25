Dorothy “Dot” Louise Dixon, 89 of Hollywood, MD formerly from Largo, FL passed away on January 22, 2020 in Leonardtown, MD. She was born on March 18, 1930 in Mt. Rainer, MD and was the loving daughter of the late Agnes M. Krug Moler and Albert H. Moler. Dot married the love of her life Thomas “Biff” Dixon, on July 2, 1950 in St. John Francis Regis Catholic Church Hollywood, MD and who preceded her in death on April 6, 1985. Dot is survived by her children Daniel T. Dixon, Sr. (Deborah) of Hollywood, MD, David W. Dixon (Janice) of Hollywood, MD, Joyce Rosello (Richard) of Largo, FL, Aimee Miller (Thomas) Duneden, FL, 9 grandchildren, and 9 great grandchildren. Sisters in law Mary McKay, and Jean Moler. She was preceded in death by her siblings Baby Charles Moler, Albert H. Moler, Jr, and Mary Barbe.

Dot and her parents moved to Hollywood, MD when she was a teenager. Later, a job transfer moved the family to Largo, FL where Dot and Biff made their new home for 15 years. A year after Biff’s death, Dot returned to Hollywood, MD where she has resided for more than 33 years. She enjoyed sewing, baking, crossword puzzles, and traveling with Biff. She love being with family.

The family will receive friends on Monday, January 27, 2020 from 2:00-3:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD, where a Funeral Service will be held at 3:00 PM in the Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Paul McPhearson officiating.

A Second Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 11:00 AM in Serenity Gardens Funeral Home in Largo, FL. Interment will follow in Serenity Gardens Largo, FL. Serving as pallbearers will be C. Dale Dixon, Daniel T. Dixon, Jr, Thomas Miller, Richard Rosello, Sr, Richard Rosello, Jr, and Robert Rosello.

Contributions may be made to the Hollywood Vol. Rescue Squad P.O. Box 79 Hollywood, MD 20636.