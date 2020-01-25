Colonel John A. Cosgrove, 90

Col John A. Cosgrove ,90, of Prince Frederick, MD, died on January 19, 2020 at the Burnett Calvert Hospice House.

He was born on October 28, 1929 to Michael and Florence Garetta Cosgrove in Brooklyn, New York. John graduated from Jamaica High School, attended New York University where he received a Bachelor of Science degree in 1953.

He entered the Air Force on May 17, 1954 as a Second Lieutenant and rose to the rank of Colonel. While in the Air Force, he received the Legion of Merit, Meritorious Service Ribbon with Five Oak Leaf Clusters, National Defense Service Medal and the Air Force Outstanding Unit Award. He had assignments in Florida, Alabama, Colorado Springs, Ohio, France, Germany and several tours at the Pentagon. This is where he met his future bride Connie Lynn Bowen. They were married on 19 April 1975 at Trinity Church. They lived in Dayton, Ohio until July 1977 when they moved to Prince Frederick, MD where they made their permanent home. They had a son on 10 November 1977. John retired from the Air Force on February 29, 1980.

John loved boating and being on water. He was a member of Solomon’s Yacht Club and Corinthian Yacht Club over the years. He held the position of Commodore in both. He joined the Coast Guard Auxiliary on July 15, 1987. During the 33 years in the Auxiliary, he performed safety patrols on the Patuxent River and Chesapeake Bay. He was a boating safety instructor and a vessel safety examiner. John advanced to the elected position of District Rear Commodore.

His parents preceded him in death. Three daughters, Roberta Cosgrove Bullard (Richard) of Harrisonburg VA, Sharon Louise Boyd (Jay) of Bossier City, LA and Theresa Lynne Harris (Jerry) of Bonneau SC, and two sons Michael Whitfield Cosgrove (Liz) of Alexandria, VA and John Albert Cosgrove Jr (Cathy) of St. Leonard, MD survive him. He is also survived by 14 grandchildren: Sarah Mitchell (Mark), Carrie McMillan (Dave), Jeffrey Bullard (Katie), Emily Smith (Joel); Brandon Boyd (Gina), Brianne Wilson (Clint), Dr. Bryant Boyd (Amanda); Heather Tucker (Randall) Brian Harris (Tiffany); Michael Cosgrove Jr., Justin Cosgrove (Letitia), Jamie Cosgrove; Kaitlyn Cosgrove, and Wesley Cosgrove. Two step-grandchildren Angela Harris Neiderer (Justin) and Russell Harris (Alison) also survive him.

His great grandchildren are Jacob McMillan (Arianna), Joseph McMillan; Isla Smith; Chad Boyd, Brad Boyd; Boyd Wilson, Bennett Wilson, Callie Wilson; Ella Boyd, Elizabeth Boyd, Embree Boyd; Bryce Tucker, Blake Tucker; Sloan Harris; and Shawn Brownson.

Family will receive friends at Trinity Church on Sunday, January 26 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Funeral services will be on Monday, January 27 at Trinity Church at 1100 a.m.

Interment will be in Wesley Cemetery, Prince Frederick, MD.

Pallbearers will be Brandon Boyd, Bryant Boyd, Randall Tucker, Brian Harris, Wesley Cosgrove and Paul Amos.

Honorary pallbearers will be William Smith, Harry Scott, Dave Keyser, Ray Feller, Tom Hardisty, and Phil Wentz.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Burnett Calvert Hospice House, Prince Frederick, MD or Trinity Church at 90 Church St., Prince Frederick, MD 20678.