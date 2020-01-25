Linda B. Weigel of Port Republic passed away January 22, 2020 after a two month battle with ovarian cancer.

Linda was born May 11, 1953 in Baltimore to Joseph and Geraldine Bauer. The oldest of six children, she was educated at St. Clare’s Elementary School and Kenwood High School before earning a Bachelor’s degree in education from Notre Dame of Maryland College in 1975 and a Master’s degree in education from Loyola College of Maryland in 1982.

Linda was married to her husband of forty years, John, on June 9, 1979. She taught elementary school in the Archdiocese of Baltimore parochial school system for six years until the birth of their first child in 1981. Linda and John moved to Calvert County in 1982. Two more children followed in 1984 and 1987. She continued her teaching career from 1981 through 1992 as home school advisor with the Calvert School in Baltimore.

In the fall of 1992, Linda began teaching at the Calverton School where she continued until her retirement at the end of the 2017-2018 school year. That year she was inducted into the Calverton School Hall of Fame.

Linda’s many interests in addition to her family included travel, theater, reading, exercise, and volunteer work. She was involved in many activities at St. John Vianney Parish and volunteered with the Shoppe for Hospice and Meals on Wheels of Calvert County.

Linda is survived by husband John H. Weigel, sons David C. Weigel and Gregory J. Weigel, daughter Alison C. Weigel, daughters-in-law Amy J. Weigel and Lindsay M. Weigel, grand-daughters Caroline Elizabeth Weigel and Adeline Betsy Weigel, sisters Shirley George, Janet Hicks, and Barbara McAdams, brothers Wayne Bauer and Stephen Bauer, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, great nephews and great nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Memorial contributions may be made to Calvert Hospice at 238 Merrimac Court, Prince Frederick, MD 20678.

The family will receive visitors at St. John Vianney Parish in Prince Frederick on Monday, January 27, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Funeral services will take place at St. John Vianney at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 with internment to follow immediately thereafter. All are invited to a reception in the St. John Vianney Parish Hall following internment.