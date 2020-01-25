Laura Sansbury Trott, 84, a longtime resident of Dunkirk passed away at the Mandrin Care Center in Harwood. She was born March 12, 1935 in Friendship to Edward Henry and Georgia Dent (Weems) Sansbury. Laura was raised in Friendship and attended Tracey’s Elementary and graduated from Southern High School. She married Louis Edgar Trott on November 27, 1954 and they lived in Friendship until moving with their children to Dunkirk in 1961. Laura and Edgar raised their children, tobacco, horses and many beloved pets on the Trott family farm. Laura was employed as an administrative secretary with Calvert County Soil Conservation District. She also owned and operated a retail business selling ceramic heaters and air purification systems and was a lead hostess at Rustic Farms and Penwick House restaurants. Laura was a member of Friendship U.M. and Smithville U.M. Churches, the Chesapeake Bay Area Optimist Club, and the Crownsville Moose Lodge. She loved music and dancing, eating crabs, and visiting Ocean City beaches, as well as spending time with family and friends.

Laura was preceded in death by her husband, Louis Edgar Trott, Sr., a son Louis E. Trott, Jr., her brother Edwin H. Sansbury, and sisters Louise Griffith and Emma S. King. She is survived by daughter Laurie Trott Schmeiser and husband Harold of Dunkirk, grandchildren Derek H. Trott and wife Victoria, and Kaitlyn, Alec and Lindsey Schmeiser, great-granddaughter Gwendolyn A. Trott, daughter-in-law Cathy Thompson and husband David of Chesapeake Beach, and her companion of 28 years, Carl Como, Jr. of Annapolis and his children Allison and Trey Como.