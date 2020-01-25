Cobb Island Volunteers Announces Passing of Past Member Robert (Bob) Bornschein

We regret to announce the passing of Past Member Robert J. Bornschein (Bob), April 24, 1964 – January 23, 2020.

Bob joined our department in February 2008. Bob was very active operationally during his time as a member with the Cobb Island Volunteer Fire Department and EMS. He was recognized as one of our Top EMS Providers during our annual awards banquet. Bob was awarded in 2015 a Life Saving Award along with other department members from the Charles County Commissioners and the Southern Maryland Volunteer Firemen’s Association for their life saving efforts on a CPR call.

He achieved successful completion in:

Fire Fighter I

Haz-Mat Operations

Emergency Vehicle Operator

Pump Operator

CPR

EMT

Bob had a heart of gold and made friends with everyone he came in contact with. Please keep him and his family in your thoughts and prayers during this sad time.

At this time arrangements have not been made available.

