Bay District Volunteer Fire Department Places New Rescue Engine 92 in Service

On January 26, 2020, members of the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department gathered together at California Station 9 to place Rescue Engine 92 into service.

Since Rescue Engine 92 is dedicated to Past Fire Chief Doug Medley, Bay District had asked Mrs. Waverley Medley to call St. Mary’s Communications to place it in service with the county. We look forward to running this new Engine to help the citizens of St. Mary’s County and beyond. Doug will forever ride on every call and watch over us.

The new unit is a 2019 Pierce Enforcer pumper with a Heavy Duty Rescue body, with a 5 man cab, a DD13 Detroit Diesel engine, a 500 gallon tank, 6 attack lines, HiViz scene lighting, Holmatro PTO 4 port pump with 4 preconnected reels and a full complement of Holmatro tools, Paratech struts and many more goodies.

The video is courtesy of Bay District Volunteer Fire Departments Safety Officer. Photos are courtesy of Bay District Associates Jamie McLane, and Jeff McLane.



