Bactericide Situation in Spring Ridge Area Ends with Suspect Shot

UPDATE: 1/27/2020 @ 11:35 pm – Suspect has been shot, CPR in progress, medic on scene. No injuries to police reported.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

UPDATE: 1/27/2020 @ 11:13 pm – SWAT and a Bearcat vehicle have moved in and the subject is shooting at police.

1/27/2020: On Monday, January 27, 2020, at approximately 9:00 p.m., police responded to Spring Ridge Middle School in Lexington Park, for the reported domestic assault and property destruction.

Police arrived on the scene to find the female victim in the parking lot of the middle school, she advised told police John Francis Tippett Jr., 43, of Lexington Park, was drinking and causing a disturbance with the victim, and smashed her vehicle’s windshield and went into a house, a short distance away.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown barrack are currently in the area of Spring Ridge Middle School, with the Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2, K9 Units, and SWAT personnel.

Residents on Havirland Road and Tippet Road reported hearing multiple gunshots, however, we cannot confirm if they are related to this incident.

Emergency medical personnel are currently standing by in the area.

Residents are urged to avoid the area, stay indoors, and report any suspicious activity.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

